PREVIEW: Here’s what to expect from the new Mercedes-Benz GLC

Stuttgart - The covers will officially come off the new Mercedes-Benz GLC on 1 June, the German carmaker has confirmed. Teaser images of the new midsize SUV show that the exterior will be an evolution of the current design. The shape is somewhat smoother though, with no visible crease lines on the prototypes, and the taillights are now joined, as this latest teaser of the back end shows.

Story continues below Advertisment

On the inside, the company is promising a “fully digital” cabin that includes the second-generation MBUX system with augmented reality technology. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC will also be available with a 360-degree camera that enables a ‘transparent bonnet’ like the latest Land Rover models. Beneath that bonnet, and as per the latest C-Class upon which it’s based, you’ll only find four-cylinder motors. 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines will be offered, with the former providing up to 190kW and the latter up to 195kW and 550Nm. These ‘mild hybrid’ motors are paired with starter-alternator that adds 17kW and 25Nm to the tally.

In addition to that, three plug-in hybrid options will be available, including a diesel model, and these all pair with a 100kW, 440Nm electric motor, while the batteries will be big enough to allow an all-electric range of up to 100km between charges, on the WLTP cycle at least. All-wheel drive will be standard across the Mercedes-Benz GLC line-up, the carmaker says, and those seeking something that’s more on-road dynamic will be able to opt for a Driving Package that comes with rear-axle steering as well as adjustable air suspension. Stay tuned for the full reveal on Wednesday, 1 June.