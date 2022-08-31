PRICING: Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio updated for 2022

Johannesburg - Barely a year after the facelifted versions of Alfa Romeo’s Giulia and Stelvio were launched locally, comes another series of subtle updates for the 2022 model year. The large sedan and crossover have received numerous specification enhancements, including the fitment of a limited-slip differential to the Giulia 2.0 Veloce.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the Stelvio’s case, the ‘Super’ specification grade makes way for a Veloce model in the four-cylinder variant, bringing it into line with the Giulia range. The Stelvio Veloce also gets some design enhancements in the form of a body-colour exterior kit, dark matte exhaust tips, black anodised brake callipers and black roof lining inside. In terms of creature comforts, both the Giulia and Stelvio Veloce models both receive an upgraded sound system, now with eight speakers, as well as six-way electronically controlled “luxury sports seats” with four-way lumbar support and a memory function for the driver. In addition, the Stelvio models gain an electrically operated tailgate. Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce The high-performance Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio (QV) models now come with Sparco carbon shell sports seats as standard, upholstered in Alcantara, and the sedan also comes with an exposed carbon fibre roof. Customers can also look forward to a Harmon Kardon sound system.

Story continues below Advertisement

As before, the Giulia and Stelvio Veloce models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 206kW at 5250rpm and 400Nm from 2250rpm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox features in both cases, although in the Giulia power goes to the rear wheels only while the Stelvio has an all-wheel drive configuration. Of course, the real excitement comes in the form of the QV models, which are powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that allows the Giulia to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 307km/h. But you’d better enjoy these combustion-engined Alfa Romeos while they last..

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this year Alfa Romeo’s new boss Jean-Phillippe Imparto said that the next-generation Giulia would become electric only, Automotive News Europe reported. However, the current model should still be around for a few more years and there are rumours of a facelifted model hitting the streets somewhere around 2023. PRICING (August 2022): Alfa Romeo Giulia

Story continues below Advertisement

2.0T Veloce - R1 061 900 2.9T QV - R1 770 900 Alfa Romeo Stelvio