Pricing: BMW iX1 launching soon, as the company’s least expensive electric car

Johannesburg – There’s no getting around it, buying an electric car is still a hugely expensive ordeal in South Africa. But while the truly affordable options remain elusive, the market positioned slightly north of the R1 million mark is growing and the latest contender to arrive is the BMW iX1.

Priced at R1 140 000 in xLine guise and R1 180 000 with the M Sport package, the iX1 xDrive30 is South Africa’s third least expensive electric model range, behind the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which starts at R1 075 000, and the Mini Cooper SE, from R742 102. The iX1 comes in at a saving of R166 000 over the BMW iX3, although it does command a significant premium of R350 000 over the diesel-powered X1. If it’s any consolation, though, the battery-powered iX1 is significantly perkier than the internal combustion models. The iX1 recently went live on the company’s local configurator, with a power output listed at 200kW, which is less than the 230kW output listed elsewhere on the site and internationally. We are currently awaiting feedback on this discrepancy.

Either way, the twin-motor, all-wheel drive system should allow you to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds, according to factory claims, while the top speed is listed at 180km/h, which is par for the course for an electric motor of this size. As for the driving distance between charges, the BMW website claims a range of between 417km and 440km on the WLTP cycle, but keep in mind that this is going to depend on many driving factors and freeway driving, at a constant velocity without regenerative braking, will also result in a lower range. The cabin of the new BMW iX1 is highly digitised, with the number of physical buttons and switches having been kept to a minimum.