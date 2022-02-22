PRICING: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro seven-seater hits SA

Johannesburg - Chery returned to the South African market late last year with the launch of a brand new compact SUV called the Tiggo 4 Pro, and now the Chinese brand is forging into the seven-seat market with its Tiggo 8 Pro. Available now through a network of 50 dealers, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro comes in two spec grade flavours, with the Distinctive model priced at R496 900 and the Executive commanding R546 900.

Both models are powered by a 1.6-litre TGDI turbopetrol engine that powers the front wheels through a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch gearbox. The engine produces 145kW at 5500rpm and 290Nm between 2000 and 4400rpm. Drivers can choose between Standard, Eco and Sport driving modes. Standard features across the range include leather seat upholstery, six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch infotainment system with eight-speaker Sony surround sound system, wireless charging and intelligent voice control. Safety kit includes six airbags, traction control and a 360-degree parking view system. Further to that the Executive model adds upgraded leather upholstery with a diamond-stitched pattern and black and brown colour choices. The range-topper also gains four-way electric seat adjustment for the front passenger, separate climate control for the third row and a raft of advanced safety features, including Automatic Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring and Front Collision Warning.