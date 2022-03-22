PRICING: Facelifted Mazda CX-5 lands in South Africa

Johannesburg: The Mazda CX-5 is the Japanese brand’s best-selling model, accounting for around a third of global sales. Little surprise then that Mazda is playing it safe with the midlife upgrade, although there is more to it than meets the eye. The new-for-2022 Mazda CX-5 has arrived in Mzansi, sporting revised front and rear styling, improvements to its chassis and structure as well as interior specification.

The Mazda CX-5 line-up continues as before, with the 2.0 Active starting things off at R485 800 for the manual and R500 300 for the auto. Mid-range models include the 2.0 Dynamic (R532 400), 2.0 Carbon Edition (R603 500) and 2.5 AWD Individual (R687 300) while the 2.2 DE AWD Akera sits at the top of the pile with its R721 100 price tag. In terms of design changes, we see a redesigned front bumper and ‘3D’ grille, new headlights and taillights and a fresh rear bumper and tailgate design. You won’t notice any major design changes on the inside, but the Mazda does get new comfort-enhancing seats. There have been significant changes beneath the skin too, with the new model incorporating elements from the latest SKYACTIV vehicle architecture. Driving dynamics and ride quality are improved, Mazda says, while noise and vibrations have been further suppressed.

The engines carry over as before, in the form of a 2.0-litre normally aspirated petrol that produces 121kW and 213Nm, a 2.5-litre petrol motor that offers 143kW and 258Nm and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel that’s good for 140kW and 450Nm. A walk through the range The Mazda CX-5 2.0 Active models come with an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a reverse camera. Other standard features include dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, push-button start, cruise control, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, six airbags, DSC stability control and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2.0 Dynamic adds black leather seat seats, with power adjustment for the driver, auto-folding mirrors and paddle transmission switches. The 2.0 Carbon Edition gains 19-inch Black Metallic alloy wheels, leatherette and suede combination seat upholstery, Bose sound system with 10 speakers and integrated navigation, Head-Up Display, powered tailgate and a whole suite of driver-assistance gizmos such as Pedestrian Brake, Adaptive LED headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Keeping Assist. You get all that in the 2.5 Individual model too, as well as black leather seat upholstery, a 360-degree View Monitor, powered sunroof and, of course, all-wheel drive.

The range-topping 2.2 DE Akera model sets itself apart with a Sports Appearance Package that includes gloss black exterior trim and a larger tail pipe as well as red stitching and black headlining on the inside. After-sales back-up comes in the form of a three-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, service plan and roadside assistance. Mazda CX-5 pricing (March 2022)

2.0 Active manual - R485 800 2.0 Active auto - R500 300 2.0 Dynamic auto - R532 400