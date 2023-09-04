Pricing: Facelifted Mazda2 now on sale in South Africa

The current-generation Mazda2 is getting on in life but in a bid to keep it fresh the Japanese carmaker has given it another facelift. The revised Mazda2 is now available in South Africa, in Active, Dynamic and Individual flavours, with prices ranging from R307,100 to R398,700 - see full list below story.

As before power comes from a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine that sends 85kW and 148Nm to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The subtly enhanced exterior design now offers greater differentiation between the three model grades. The base and mid-spec models, for instance, now have solid panels covering most of their front grilles, with the Active receiving black treatment and and the Dynamic (pictured above) featuring colour coding.

The Individual, on the other hand, receives a new black honeycomb grille design, with a red insert, as well as a roof wrap and new machined Black Metallic alloy wheels. On the inside Mazda has curated a new selection of interior trims, depending on the exterior colour chosen. For instance, vehicles painted in Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Grey, Platinum Quartz or Snowflake White receive white interior trim.

Opt for a car in Deep Crystal Blue, Arctic White, Machine Grey or Aero Grey and you get black cabin trim, while the Air Stream Blue exterior hue is paired with Mint decor inside. Furthermore, the Individual now comes with interior trim that includes red stitching on seats and red bezels throughout. As mentioned, there are three trim grades, and this is what you get with them:

The 1.5 Active has 15-inch covered steel wheels, LED headlights, manual air conditioning, keyless entry and push-button start, multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, four speakers, Bluetooth hands free system, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. The 1.5 Dynamic adds 15-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch display screen with Android Auto and CarPlay, cruise control, six speakers, auto-dimming rear view mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power fold mirrors as well as side and curtain airbags. The range-topping 1.5 Individual gains 16-inch machined alloys, leather and cloth seat upholstery combo, automatic aircon, smart keyless entry, reverse camera, wireless charging, paddle switches, Head-up Display and rear parking sensors.

The Mazda2 models are sold with a three-year, unlimited kilometre service plan and warranty. Mazda2 Pricing (September 2023) 1.5 Active manual - R307,100

1.5 Dynamic manual - R335,500 1.5 Dynamic auto - R354,700 1.5 Individual auto - R398,700