PRICING: Ford Ranger Single Cab and Super Cab bakkies on sale soon

Pretoria - With the new Ford Ranger having hit the streets in double cab guise late last year (read our thoughts here) the emphasis now turns to the two-seat versions. The new Ford Ranger Single Cab and Super Cab line-ups are set to go on sale in South Africa from March, according to Ford SA. Pricing for the Single Cab ranges from R464 200 to R545 000, while the Super Cab models will set you back anything from R485 400 to R772 800.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ford Ranger Single Cab 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT - R464 200 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT - R477 800 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6MT - R531 300 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT - R545 000 Ford Ranger Super Cab 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT - R485 400 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT - R499 900 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT - R542 900 2.0L SiT XLT 4x2 6AT - R547 100 2.0L BiT XLT 4x4 10AT - R688 900 2.0L BiT Wildtrak 4x4 10AT - R772 800 As you see above, a Wildtrak Super Cab variant has been added to the mix for the first time ever. On the Single Cab front it’s interesting to note that there are no base-spec ‘workhorse’ models, but Ford SA says these will arrive later in the year. The XL trim grade features prominently in the Single Cab and Super Cab line-ups, but Ford is also offering two XLT derivatives to bridge the gap to the new Wildtrak.

Most of the models are powered by the single-turbo version of Ford’s 2.0-litre turbodiesel motor, which produces 125kW and 405Nm, and it can be paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with 154kW and 500Nm also features, as standard in the Wildtrak and optional in the XLT, and this engine pairs exclusively with Ford’s 10-speed autobox. What spec can we expect?

Story continues below Advertisement

The Ford Ranger XL models come with 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, along with colour coded bumpers, powered mirrors, cloth seats, full carpeting and a 12-volt socket. A locking rear differential is standard, and a towbar is optional, while clients can choose from five XL Upgrade packs, some bringing upmarket items like dual-zone climate control and cruise control. The midrange XLT comes with C-clamp LED headlights as well as chrome treatment for the grille, while side steps, a towbar and spray-in bed liner with integrated 12V power socket are also part of the deal. Inside the XLT gains push-button start, upgraded seat trim, cruise control, electrochromatic interior mirror, rain sensor and a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors. But if that’s not enough, there are still an additional six upgrade packs to choose from.

Story continues below Advertisement