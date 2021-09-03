Pricing: Hyundai Palisade large luxury SUV lands in SA

Larger than the Santa Fe and boasting luxurious three-row seating, the Hyundai Palisade will go up against vehicles like the Volvo XC90, Volkswagen Touareg and Audi Q7.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hyundai Palisade is being launched in South Africa this week and it’s by far the most upmarket product that the Korean brand has ever launched here.

Although it is by far the most expensive Hyundai ever launched in SA, with a price tag of R999 900, Hyundai still believes that it is offering great value in relation to the competition. For the record the Volvo XC90 and Volkswagen Touareg both start just north of R1.2 million.

The Hyundai Palisade is powered by Hyundai’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 142kW at 3800rpm and 440Nm from 1750-2750rpm. It’s paired with an all-wheel drive system and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers can choose between 7-seat and 8-seat versions, both at the same aforementioned price, and the former comes with two individual second row seats, with a walkway between them. Hyundai has thought long and hard about occupant convenience, and to that end it has seven USB charging points covering all three rows, as well as separate rear climate control, a rear door blind and conversation mirror. There’s also a quiet mode that drops the volume of the rear speakers so that children can sleep while the parents still listen to music upfront.