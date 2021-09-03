Pricing: Hyundai Palisade large luxury SUV lands in SA
Share this article:
JOHANNESBURG - The Hyundai Palisade is being launched in South Africa this week and it’s by far the most upmarket product that the Korean brand has ever launched here.
Larger than the Santa Fe and boasting luxurious three-row seating, the Hyundai Palisade will go up against vehicles like the Volvo XC90, Volkswagen Touareg and Audi Q7.
Although it is by far the most expensive Hyundai ever launched in SA, with a price tag of R999 900, Hyundai still believes that it is offering great value in relation to the competition. For the record the Volvo XC90 and Volkswagen Touareg both start just north of R1.2 million.
The Hyundai Palisade is powered by Hyundai’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 142kW at 3800rpm and 440Nm from 1750-2750rpm. It’s paired with an all-wheel drive system and eight-speed automatic transmission.
Buyers can choose between 7-seat and 8-seat versions, both at the same aforementioned price, and the former comes with two individual second row seats, with a walkway between them. Hyundai has thought long and hard about occupant convenience, and to that end it has seven USB charging points covering all three rows, as well as separate rear climate control, a rear door blind and conversation mirror. There’s also a quiet mode that drops the volume of the rear speakers so that children can sleep while the parents still listen to music upfront.
Other standard luxury features include heated seats, which are electrically operated and ventilated upfront, wireless charging, an 8-inch infotainment system, powered tailgate, keyless start and a dual sunroof. Driver assist features come in the form of Blind Spot Detection, Rear traffic alert and Safe exit assist.
The new Hyundai Palisade is sold with a seven-year/200 000km warranty and seven-year/105 000km service plan.
Watch this space for our driving impressions from the local launch next week.
Related video: