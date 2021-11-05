PRICING: Hyundai Staria MPV lands in SA with space age vibes

Johannesburg - It might resemble something from another planet, but the Hyundai Staria that you see here takes over from the H1 bus as the company’s executive MPV offering. Compared with the H1, the Hyundai Staria has been thoroughly modernised in almost every respect, and the local importer is offering a four-model range that kicks off with the Executive 9-seater at R789 900. Buyers can also opt for an 11-seat Executive model at R799 900, or the more lavishly appointed 9-seat Elite and Luxury models, that are priced at R959 500 and R1 099 900 respectively, with the latter becoming the second million-buck Hyundai after the recently launched Palisade.

All four models are powered by a 2.2-litre VGT turbodiesel engine that produces 130kW and 430Nm. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In terms of its exterior dimensions, with an overall length of 5253mm and a width of 1997mm, the Hyundai Staria is larger than the H1 as well as rivals such as the Volkswagen Caravelle and Mercedes V-Class, and the new Korean van is just slightly shorter than the Toyota Quantum. Built on a new platform and sporting redesigned suspension and reduced noise levels, the Staria also has a more modern structure featuring an intelligent mix of various-strength materials, resulting in a 14% improvement in torsional rigidity and 70% stronger chassis.

In terms of spec, the Executive base model ships with 17-inch alloy wheels, halogen headlights with auto light control, automatic air conditioning (including rear ventilation), infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, black artificial leather seat upholstery, cruise control and wireless phone charging among other standard amenities. Safety kit includes front and curtain airbags as well as blind spot warning, ESC and Multi Collision Brake. Hyundai Staria Executive. Over and above all that, the Elite gains 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, electrically operated rear sliding doors and tailgate, push-button start, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, rear window curtain as well as heating and ventilation for the front seats with power adjustment for the driver. In addition, the Luxury flagship variant receives Nappa leather seat upholstery in three available colours, powered front passenger seat, heating and ventilation for the rear seats, surround view monitor, Bose speakers and a dual sunroof.

Hyundai Staria Prices (2021) R2.2 Executive 9-seater auto - R789 900 R2.2 Executive 11-seater auto - R799 900