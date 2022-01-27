PRICING: Hyundai Staria Multicab touches down as five-seat load hauler

Johannesburg - Hyundai South Africa has launched a load hauling version of its new Staria van, but with seating for five and a somewhat high-end cabin, this is not your typical commercial vehicle. Priced at R759 900 and boasting a payload of 1 074kg within its 2 890 litre partitioned load area, the Hyundai Staria Multicab is a load hauler during the week and a family car come weekends.

The vehicle is powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which in this guise produces 130kW and 430Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through an eight speed automatic gearbox. According to factory claims, the Hyundai Staria Multicab should sip 8.7 litres per 100km on the combined cycle. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera, voice control, cruise control, wireless charger, multi-function steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, auto headlights, artificial leather seats as well as front, side and curtain airbags, ABS and ESC stability control. Service intervals are pegged at 15 000km and the vehicle is sold with a six-year/90 000km service plan. A seven-year/200 000km mechanical warranty is also part of the deal.