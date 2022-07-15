PRICING: Hyundai Staria Panelvan arriving soon

JOHANNESBURG – Hyundai South Africa has released the first details of the three-seat Panelvan version of its Staria. Set to arrive at local dealerships this month, the Staria R2.2 three-seat Panelvan is priced at R599 000, making it R150 000 less expensive than the five-seat Multicab model, which has been the entry point into the range until now.

While the Staria Multicab bridges the gap between people mover and load hauler, the new Panelvan identifies purely as a commercial vehicle, but that doesn’t mean it’s specced like one. Standard features include cruise control, air conditioning, electronic parking brake, park distance warning (front and rear), a basic radio, multi-function steering wheel, auto light control, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual front airbags, ABS and Multi Collision Brake. In terms of functionality, the Staria Panelvan boasts barn-style twin rear doors and a load volume of 4935 litres, which is 509 litres more than its H1 predecessor offered. Hyundai SA has not mentioned a payload as yet, but overseas models are listed at just over one ton, and that’s likely to apply here too.

The cargo length, width and height are listed at 2500mm, 1640mm and 1436mm respectively, representing increases of 125mm, 20mm and 96mm over the older H1, while the 573mm loading height has been reduced by 41mm. As with its siblings, the Staria Panelvan is powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 130kW and 430Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. More details will be released closer to launch.