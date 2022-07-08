PRICING: Kia Sonet gets more punch with new turbo engine option

Johannesburg - The Kia Sonet is now available with more power and luxury with the local introduction of the new 1.0 T-GDI models. When it was launched last year the Kia Sonet was only available with a normally aspirated 85kW 1.5-litre petrol engine, which we found to be perfectly adequate for the smaller SUV, even at altitude.

But for those seeking an even more effortless experience, Kia is offering a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder direct injection turbocharged petrol engine option in the Sonet, an engine already found in the Hyundai Venue. The turbo-triple produces 88kW at 6000rpm, while a brawny 172Nm of torque is available between 1500 and 4000rpm. Whereas the 1.5 models are available with either manual or CVT transmission, the 1.0 T-GDI is sold only with a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automated transmission, with power still going to the front wheels only. The 1.0 T-GDI model comes in two flavours, with the EX trim grade costing R359 995, representing a R22 000 premium over the 1.5 EX model, while the new 1.0 T-GDI EX+ flagship model will set you back by R389 995.

This is the first time that Kia is offering a Sonet EX+ model, and the range-topper comes with additional equipment including artificial leather seats with red stitching, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 2-inch TFT supervision cluster, folding electric side mirrors, Drive Mode Select as well as side and curtain airbags. Kia Sales and Marketing Director Stephen Crosse explained that the new turbo models had been anticipated for quite some time. “The Sonet was one of the most anticipated new Kia models in several years when it was introduced to the South African market in April 2021,” Crosse said.

“At the time, the global supply chain constraints hampered our efforts to launch Sonet with a broader range of engine and transmission options, but as some of these constraints begin to normalise, our persistent desire to expand the Sonet range has now come to fruition.” All Kia Sonet models are sold with a four-year or 60 000km service plan and five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, which includes roadside assistance. We’re currently attending the launch of the new model, so stay tuned for our driving impressions next week.

Kia Sonet Pricing (July 2022) 1.5 LX Manual - R296 995 1.5 LX CVT - R317 995

1.5 EX Manual - R316 995 1.5 EX CVT - R337 995 1.0 T-GDI EX 7DCT - R359 995