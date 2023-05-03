PRICING: Kia Sportage diesel joins the line-up, at a not-too-hefty premium

Johannesburg - The Kia Sportage is once again available with diesel power following the introduction of three new 1.6 CRDi derivatives this week. Diesel engines are becoming increasingly rare in the passenger car market and when they are offered, there’s usually just one flagship model tucked away at the expensive end of the range.

But Kia is spreading the love with the new Sportage CRDi, as it’s available in base, mid-spec and high-spec flavours – and they all cost exactly R30 000 more than the equivalent 1.6T petrol models. The 1.6 CRDi LX kicks things off at R597 995, while the 1.6 CRDi EX is yours for R651 995, and the 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus tops the diesel range at R735 995. See the full price list below the story. The 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine produces 100kW and 320Nm, and powers the front wheels through a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission.

In terms of spec, the Kia Sportage LX ships with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, Drive Mode Select, Blind Spot Collision Warning and a 12.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system with reverse camera, to name just a few of the standard features. The Sportage EX gains 18-inch alloys, a gloss black grille, artificial leather and cloth upholstery combination, electric front seat adjustment, front park assist sensors and a heated steering wheel. At the top of the pile, the GT-Line Plus boasts 19-inch rims, gloss black exterior trim, a panoramic glass sunroof, alloy pedals, a suede and artificial leather seat upholstery combo and a vast array of advanced driver assist systems, including Lane Follow Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Collision-Avoidance Assist.

All Kia Sportage models are sold with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty as well as a six-year or 90 000km service plan. Watch this space for our driving impressions from the local launch. Kia Sportage Pricing (May 2023)

1.6 T-GDi LX – R 567 995 1.6 CRDi LX – R 597 995 1.6 T-GDi EX – R 621 995

1.6 CRDi EX – R 651 995 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line – R 677 995 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus – R 705 995