PRICING: Kia Sportage GT-Line introduced with turbo power, flashy spec

Johannesburg - The new Kia Sportage GT-Line limited edition has been reintroduced to South Africa as a new flagship of the compact SUV line-up. According to the importer the limited edition model serves as something of a last hurrah for the current generation before the new-generation Sportage is launched in 2022. Priced at R649 995, the new GT-Line is also the most expensive model in the Sportage line-up, which now consists of seven models priced from R465 995.

The Kia Sportage GT-Line reintroduces the 1.6-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine to the line-up. As before it produces 130kW and 265Nm, which Kia says is good for a 9.1-second 0-100km/h dash. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive system. As you’d expect at the top of the range, the Kia Sportage GT-Line is loaded with features and tech. These include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered tailgate, push-button start, heated front and rear seats (with electric adjustment upfront) and Bi-LED automatic headlights. Visually, the Kia Sportage GT-Line is also set apart by its distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, chrome-trimmed dual exhaust outlets, and model-specific trim plates. Inside it is distinguished by two-tone, diamond-patterned leather seats, a GT-Line flat-bottom steering wheel and glossy centre console trim.

Standard safety kit includes six airbags, ESC stability control, hill-start assist and a reverse camera. Furthermore, the new Kia Sportage GT-Line is sold with a five-year/90 000km service plan and five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. As mentioned, there is a new Kia Sportage coming in 2022, and although most international markets will be getting the larger long-wheelbase version, South Africa will receive the shorter but sharper looking European model.