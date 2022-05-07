PRICING: Lexus LX here soon, for those seeking a larnier Land Cruiser

Johannesburg: Lexus has announced pricing and opened the order books for its all-new LX 500 and LX 600 flagship SUV models. While customers can now place orders at their nearest dealer, Lexus isn’t saying exactly when they’ll be able to get hold of one as, like most brands, the company is experiencing “acute supply constraints”.

The Lexus LX is based on the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser 300, but lures its more upscale clients with a bolder design and more luxurious interior. As with the LC300, buyers can choose between petrol and diesel engines, within a five model range that starts just north of R2.2-million. LX 500d - R2 206 600 LX 500d F Sport - R2 215 200 LX 600 - R2 260 400 LX 600 F Sport - R2 247 000 LX 600 VIP Grade - R2 627 500 The new 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine produces 225kW and 700Nm, while the 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol is good for 305kW and 650Nm. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and a new four-wheel drive system with front and rear differentials as well as a torsen centre diff.

Cabin specification is lavish across the board, with feature highlights including a dual-screen ‘Tazuna’ cockpit, BladeScan adaptive high-beam system and 25-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System. Also available in all grades is a Lexus-debut fingerprint identification for engine start. If you prefer to be driven, you’ll want the new LX 600 VIP Grade model, which treats you to four individual seats. In the back you’ll get to enjoy 860mm of legroom and seats that are electrically adjustable, up to a 48 degree recline, as well as heated and ventilated. The rear also features a multi-information panel, equipped with a 11.6-inch touch screen to control all rear-comfort features. The new VIP grade features extended massage options, including a full-body, shoulder, and lumbar seat massage options.

To give it the imposing presence deserving of a ‘VIP’, the flagship grade rolls on 22-inch premium metallic alloy wheels. The F Sport grade is also available to LX customers for the first time. Design highlights include a jet-black mesh pattern grille, Satin-plated moulding across the front and rear of the vehicle and 22-inch alloy wheels.

Cabin features include front and rear-outboard seat heating, a heated steering wheel, centre console-mounted cool box, a digital rear-view mirror, soft-close doors and Lexus-debut fingerprint identification for the engine start button - where up to 10 fingerprints can be registered to authorise engine start, and link to seat and mirror memory settings. The Lexus LX is sold with a seven-year/100 000km warranty. IOL Motoring