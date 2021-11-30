PRICING: Lexus UX F Sport rejoins the compact crossover range

Johannesburg - With the reintroduction of the F Sport variant, the Lexus UX line-up now has a sporty flagship once again. Priced at R874 800, the Lexus EX 250h F Sport joins the existing 250h SE (R824 000) and the EX 250h EX (R745 000) in the Japanese premium carmaker’s entry-level crossover range.

For its R50 000 price premium the F Sport model gets model-specific suspension tuning as well as 18-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels and a unique front bumper and grille featuring Jet Black detailing. All-LED headlights are also part of the deal here, as is F Sport badging. Inside you’ll find sport front seats made with a highly supportive integrated-foaming technique first developed for Lexus F models. The sporty model is also equipped with a leather-covered F Sport steering wheel, eight-inch TFT colour display and aluminium pedals. Customers can choose from three interior trim colour schemes in the form of Flare Red, F Black and White. Nine exterior colours are on offer, including the Poseidon Blue and White Nova, which are unique to the F Sport.