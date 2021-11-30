PRICING: Lexus UX F Sport rejoins the compact crossover range
Johannesburg - With the reintroduction of the F Sport variant, the Lexus UX line-up now has a sporty flagship once again.
Priced at R874 800, the Lexus EX 250h F Sport joins the existing 250h SE (R824 000) and the EX 250h EX (R745 000) in the Japanese premium carmaker’s entry-level crossover range.
For its R50 000 price premium the F Sport model gets model-specific suspension tuning as well as 18-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels and a unique front bumper and grille featuring Jet Black detailing. All-LED headlights are also part of the deal here, as is F Sport badging.
Inside you’ll find sport front seats made with a highly supportive integrated-foaming technique first developed for Lexus F models. The sporty model is also equipped with a leather-covered F Sport steering wheel, eight-inch TFT colour display and aluminium pedals.
Customers can choose from three interior trim colour schemes in the form of Flare Red, F Black and White. Nine exterior colours are on offer, including the Poseidon Blue and White Nova, which are unique to the F Sport.
Safety equipment in the Lexus UX 250h F Sport includes eight airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist and the Lexus Pre-Crash System.
Despite the sporty badging, however, the F Sport model has the same powertrain as the rest of the UX range, that being a hybrid system that pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine to an electric motor for a system output of 135kW. Lexus claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.5 litres per 100km. Incidentally the UX was also the first Lexus model range to go hybrid-only in South Africa.
All models ship with a seven-year/105 000km warranty and full maintenance plan.