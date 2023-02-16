PRICING: Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift here soon with reduced model range

Pretoria - Mercedes-Benz South Africa has quietly added the facelifted A-Class hatchback and sedan to the local configurator, along with pricing for the rationalised range.

It is rumoured that the Mercedes-Benz A-Class might be discontinued in a few years, however currently, Mercedes-Benz has cut down on the local model range. The A250 model, in hatchback and sedan guise, seems to no longer be offered by the premium carmaker. Furthermore, the A200d sedan has also been axed from the line-up.

In hatchback guise, only the A200, Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC and Mercedes-AMG A45s 4MATIC+ remain. The A200 is priced from R729 554, the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC R1 112 448, and the range-topping Mercedes-AMG A45s 4MATIC+ R1 256 243.

In sedan guise, the line-up consists of just the A200 and the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC. The A200 is priced from R784 554 and the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC R1 006 041.