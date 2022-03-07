PRICING: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Aspire hits SA with sporty aspirations

Johannesburg - The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport line-up has been expanded in South Africa with the introduction of a new specification grade called Aspire. Boasting unique design features, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Aspire is priced at R674 995 in 4x4 guise and R724 995 as a 4x4. This pegs them neatly between the base models, which cost R20 000 less, and the flagship Exceed variant (4x4 only), which sells for R739 995.

According to Mitsubishi SA, the Aspire nameplate is a symbol of “premium sportiness” in certain markets, including Australia. Available only in White Diamond and Jet Black exterior colours, the Aspire models are set apart by their black front grille, two-tone roof, black roof rails and matching 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside you’ll find black leather seats, with powered functionality for the driver’s seat, as well as dual-zone climate control with rear ventilation duct, a multi-function steering wheel and an 8.0-inch smartphone-link touchscreen infotainment system. Safety kit includes seven airbags, traction control, trailer stability assist, auto levelling dusk-sensing LED headlights and rear park distance control.

As with the rest of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport line-up, power comes from a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that produce 133kW and 430Nm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4x4 models also feature the Super Select 4WD-II system with four selectable off-road modes: Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand and Rock. “MMSA announced in January this year that the Aspire nameplate will be introduced across the Mitsubishi range,” says MMSA marketing manager Jeffrey Allison. “The launch of the two limited edition Aspire models within the Pajero Sport line-up brings a new level of exclusivity to discerning customers wanting to buy into the legendary Mitsubishi way of life, and who don’t shy away from making bold choices in order to achieve their aspirations. “It marks the next step in an extremely compelling product offensive in 2022 where we look to enhance our entire model range. Watch this space because there’s plenty more to come.”

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport line-up (March 2022) 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (2WD) - R654 995 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (2WD) Aspire - R674 995

2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) - R704 995 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Aspire - R724 995 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Exceed - R739 995

