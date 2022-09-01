PRICING: New Audi RS3 Sedan and Sportback touch down in Mzansi

Johannesburg - With its off-beat five-cylinder thrum, the Audi RS3 is one of the cars we’re going to miss the most once the brand goes all-electric in the early 2030s. Thankfully that day has yet to arrive, and South Africans will get to experience at least one more generation of the RS3 in its current format, with the new version going on sale from 1 September. Featuring a torquier engine and a new all-wheel drive system with drift mode, the Audi RS3 is priced at R1 215 000 in Sportback form and R1 245 000 in Sedan guise.

While the 2.5-litre TFSI motor produces the same 294kW power output as before, maximum torque rises to 500Nm between 2250rpm and 5600rpm, which is an increase of 20Nm. With launch control activated you can expect it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, according to Audi, making it three tenths of a second faster than its predecessor. The top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, but can be optionally increased 290km/h if you opt for the RS Dynamic Package Plus - not that you’d have a place to reach that speed safely in this country though. Because you’re going to want to hear that five-cylinder growl in all its glory, Audi has also fitted a new exhaust system, featuring a fully variable flap control system for the first time.

On the chassis front, the previous model’s rear axle differential makes way for the brand new RS Torque Splitter, which features an electronically controlled multiple disc clutch on each of the rear drive shafts. This enables fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels and during fast cornering you’ll get more sent to the outer rear wheel, enhancing agility and reducing understeer. If you’re keen on some drifting (once again, in a safe spot!) you’ll want to activate the new RS Torque Rear mode that sends all of the rearward drive torque to the wheel on the outside of the curve. The new Audi RS3 Sportback and Sedan models roll on 19-inch 10-Y spoke wheels, with 5-Y spokes being optional, and for the first time clients can also opt for Pirelli P Zero ‘Trofeo R’ semi-slick tyres. As for the other visual highlights, the new RS3 models come with standard Matrix LED headlights with darkened bezels, as well as unique front and rear bumpers with larger air intakes, a honeycomb grille and flared fenders to match the widened front (+33mm) and rear (+10mm) tracks.

You’ll also find plenty of RS flavour in the cabin, which comes with RS sports seats with RS embossing and anthracite contrast stitching. Nappa leather with RS honeycomb stitching is optional. The RS3 is also fitted with a unique ‘RS Runway’ variant of the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, which is designed to resemble an aeroplane runway. It includes displays for acceleration times, g-forces and lap times. Further to that, customers can look forward to a Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system as well as park assist and Audi connect e-call functionality.