PRICING: New BMW 7 Series and i7 launched with advanced new features

Cape Town – The new-generation BMW 7-Series has landed in South Africa and while its looks could prove controversial, it does come with a mind-blowing array of tech and features. Two models will be available initially, in the form of the i7 xDrive60, which is the first-ever electric variant, and the petrol-powered 740i, while the 740d xDrive diesel variant is set to arrive in the second half of 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

But how much? According to BMW, the 740i starts at R2 160 000, while the 740d xDrive is set to cost from R2 280 000 and the i7 xDrive60 is yours from R2 825 000. The latter features a two-motor all-wheel drive system, offering maximum outputs of 400kW and 745Nm, which will get you from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds, according to BMW. The manufacturer also claims a range of 590 to 625km between charges on the WLTP cycle. As for the combustion models, the 740i is powered by a mild hybrid six-cylinder turbopetrol engine that offers 280kW and 540Nm, for a 5.4 second 0-100km/h time, while the 740d xDrive will be good for 220kW and 670Nm, and 5.8-second acceleration.

The technological features in the new BMW 7 Series would fill a book, and we’ll tell you more on that front next week after we’ve driven it on the local launch that’s been staged in Cape Town this week. But for now, let’s take a look at some of the highlights, which include a 31.3-inch (79.5cm) Theatre Screen, which folds out of the roof. Controlled by touch-screens built into the rear doors, the system has built-in Amazon Fire TV and also supports various streaming and gaming systems. The BMW rear-seat entertainment Professional system will cost you an extra R78 000. Numerous packages are available to transform the car’s rear compartment into a true executive lounge, complete with reclining seats and massage functions.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the cockpit area you’ll find the latest iDrive system with BMW Operating System 8, featuring a BMW Curved Display, Interaction Bar and Head-Up Display as standard, while an Augmented View function is optional. Other standard features include a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, four-zone automatic climate control, active ventilation for the front seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic tailgate operation, electric rear sun-blind, two-axle air suspension and much more. Stay tuned for our driving impressions from the local launch.