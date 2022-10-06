PRICING: New BMW X1 lands in South Africa

Johannesburg - The new-generation BMW X1 has gone on sale in Mzansi, with two engine options giving a simplified choice between petrol and diesel power, and these will be joined early next year by the all-electric iX1 variant. The new BMW X1 comes with the xLine specification package as standard, with the sDrive18i petrol model costing R753 045 and the sDrive18d diesel listed at R790 616. BMW is also offering an M Sport package, priced at R793 045 in petrol guise and R830 616 as a diesel.

The sDrive18i is powered by BMW’s 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol, which produces 115kW and 230Nm. The sDrive18d, on the other hand, gets BMW’s 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel, albeit in its lowest state of tune with 110kW and 360Nm on offer. Both engines pair with a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission and as the ‘sDrive’ badging signifies, both are front wheel driven.

Although the base price of the X1 has risen by around R90 000, it is better equipped than its predecessor. Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional Plus infotainment system, with built-in navigation. It is based around the company’s latest Operating System 8. In the modern BMW tradition, the vehicle has a dual-screen layout that includes a digital instrument cluster, and buyers can also look forward to an improved version of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control system. There are a few gimmicks too. If you order the Augmented View system, you get an interior camera that can take snapshots of you and send them to your phone. There’s also a wider range of standard driver assistance features, including Front-Collision Warning, BMW Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant and cruise control with brake function.

You can get a lot more than that, however, if you’re willing to brave the options list, which includes Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Head-Up Display, Steering and Lane Control Assistant and Surround View, amongst other items. BMW X1 Prices (October 2022) sDrive18i xLine - R753 045

