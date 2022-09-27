PRICING: New Ford Everest is here and it takes a bold step upmarket

Pretoria - The new Ford Everest has landed in South Africa, complete with a V6 engine option and a lot more in the way of a luxury, and as a result it has taken a significant step up the pricing ladder. Its locally-built predecessor was available in a wide variety of models, including lower-spec variants that competed directly with the Toyota Fortuner. The new Ford Everest is imported from Thailand and is available in just two upmarket flavours: the 2.0L Sport, which is priced at R965 400, and the 3.0L V6 Platinum, which is listed at R1 113 100.

The Everst Sport is powered by Ford’s 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine that produces 154kW and 500Nm, while the Platinum gets the new 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, which is good for 184kW and 600Nm. Both are paired with the familiar 10-speed automatic transmission as standard, but whereas the 2.0L Sport is fitted with a traditional four-wheel drive system that has a transfer case, the Platinum gains a permanent four-wheel drive system that features a default 4A mode that can be used on and off-road. Both models feature Ford’s Terrain Management System with six selectable drive modes. As before, the Ford Everest offers seating for seven occupants and the list of standard features is generous, as you’d expect at the price.

The 2.0L Bi-T Sport comes with 20-inch alloys, high-gloss black exterior finishes, LED lights all round, with Auto High Beam Control, and an electrically-operated tailgate. Ford Everest Sport Inside you’ll find partial leather upholstery as well as an eight-inch digital instrument cluster with selectable display modes and a 12-inch Sync 4A infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and built-in navigation. The Everest Sport also comes with a wireless charging pad, USB A and C ports in the first two rows, dual-zone climate control, with ventilation for all three rows, and driver assist features such as Automated Emergency Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Alert and Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage.

The Everest Platinum takes things up by more than just a notch. Exterior trimmings come in High Gloss Black and the vehicle rolls on 21-inch Tarnished Dark Metallic alloy wheels with a three-coat paint finish. Ford Everest Platinum The cabin now has premium full-leather upholstery, with 10-way power adjustment upfront, and heating for the first two rows. The electronics are upgraded too, with the Platinum gaining a larger 12.4-inch full digital instrument cluster with additional display options, while the central infotainment system now incorporates a 360-degree camera and 12-speaker B&O premium sound system.

Additional driving gizmos come in the form of Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centring and Evasive Steer and Assist and the flagship model is also fitted with Active Park Assist 2.0, with automated steering, acceleration and braking. That’s the Everest specifics in a nutshell. Watch this space for a more comprehensive story, with driving impressions from the launch, in the coming week. Ford Everest Pricing (September 2022)

