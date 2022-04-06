PRICING: New Hyundai i30 N and Kona N screech into SA

Cape Town - The facelifted Hyundai i30 N has arrived in South Africa to take another stab at the performance hatch market, and it’s brought some company in the form of its Kona N crossover sibling. Both models are priced at R749 900, and while the Kona N is going to carve an interesting niche for itself, the Hyundai i30 N has some hot hatch heavy hitters to fend off. For the record, the albeit less powerful Volkswagen Golf GTI currently retails at R689 900, while the Honda Civic Type R and Audi S3 both cost R837 000, with pricing for the new Golf 8 R yet to be released.

But as with its predecessor the new Hyundai i30 N is a formidable performance car in its own right, with an extensively tuned chassis that’s befitting of its positioning. For the 2022 model year it gets a facelift, bringing an edgier look to the front and a bolder appearance to the back end thanks to a larger diffuser. Beneath the hood you’ll find a mildly tweaked version of the previous car’s 2.0-litre turbopetrol. It now produces 206kW at 5500rpm to 6000rpm and 392Nm from 2100rpm, which is an improvement of 4kW and 39Nm. Interestingly the Kona N is tuned to 208kW, while dishing up the same torque figure of 392Nm.

But the most significant change to the i30 N is that it’s now fitted with an eight-speed dual-clutch automated transmission, replacing the previous version’s six-speed manual gearbox. Clearly Hyundai has read the market here, and what it wants. According to claims the Hyundai i30 N DCT will screech from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds when launch control is activated, while the Kona N is said to take 5.5 seconds. In both cases power is delivered to the front wheels, and Hyundai’s performance division has also upgraded the chassis, with its electronically controlled suspension and steering systems being re-tuned for the facelifted model, to improve both ride and handling characteristics.

In terms of cabin spec, the Hyundai i30 N and Kona N are both fitted with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, heated and electrically controlled front seats, keyless entry and start, Pre Collision Avoidance System, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection, among other niceties. Furthermore, the Kona N gains a Head-Up Display system and its seats are upholstered in full leather; the i30 N has a leather and suede combination. Both are sold with the familiar seven-year/200 000km warranty and five-year/75 000km service plan.

