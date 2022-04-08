PRICING: New Isuzu D-Max arrives in South Africa with 23-model range

Qgeberha - The long-awaited seventh-generation Isuzu D-Max has arrived in South Africa and the Japanese commercial vehicle specialist is confident that the newcomer has what it takes to compete with the best bakkies out there. As with the previous D-Max, which continues in production as a base model, the new Isuzu D-Max is available in a wide range of derivatives (23 in total), including three body styles, six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, two engine options and 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Story continues below Advertisment

Single Cab models are priced between R401 700 and R528 800, while Extended Cabs command R433 600 to R670 300 and the Double Cabs cost from R498 900 to R814 700. See the full price list below this story. On the engine front, the previous 2.5-litre unit makes way for a brand new 1.9-litre turbodiesel, which produces 110kW and 350Nm. The flagship engine is an upgraded 3.0-litre unit that’s good for 140kW and 450Nm. Isuzu says the new model is bigger and more spacious in all key areas, other than the roofline which is 10 mm lower. The bonnet and load area have been heightened by 15 mm and 30 mm respectively, while the wheelbase has been extended by 30 mm for greater optimisation of the cabin structure.

In terms of specification, Isuzu is offering five grade levels: Standard, L, LS, LSE and V-Cross. The Standard model comes with an AM/FM radio with an integrated CD player and Bluetooth, manual air-conditioning, and tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel. Safety features include dual front airbags and ABS. The L specification level gains an alarm, power windows and steering mounted audio controls, among other feature upgrades. Safety is further enhanced with the addition of ISOFIX child seat anchors in the Double Cab models.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moving up to the midrange LS derivatives, you get 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, six speakers, USB ports in the front and rear, cruise control, seven airbags, halogen daytime running lights, a rear-view camera and black side steps. In LSE derivatives the size of the alloy wheels is increased to 18 inches, with a standard Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The infotainment system has a 9-inch screen and eight speakers. Additional features include, LED head and tail lamps, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, front and rear park assist, a tow bar, roof rails and a chrome tubular sports bar. Topping the range, and going up against the likes of Ford’s Wildtrak and Toyota’s Legend specification, is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. This range-topper is fitted with leather seats with eight-way power adjustment, Isuzu’s Advanced Driver Assist System with latest-generation active driving safety features, eight airbags and automatic high beam activation. You can also tell it apart from humbler models by its gun metallic finishes for the grille, fender flares, door handles, mirror caps, roof rails and the distinctive hooped sports bar.

Story continues below Advertisment

The new Isuzu D-Max models are sold with a five-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan. We’re currently attending the local launch of the new Isuzu D-Max, so be sure to watch this space later next week for more information and our full driving impressions. Isuzu D-Max Pricing (April 2022)

Story continues below Advertisment

1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR - R 401,700.00 1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR L - R 421,000.00 1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR L A/T - R 439,200.00

1.9 Ddi Single Cab 4x4 L - R 506,200.00 1.9 Ddi Single Cab 4x4 L A/T RHD - R 528,800.00 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR - R 433,600.00

1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR L - R 448,500.00 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS - R 477,000.00 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS A/T - R 496,200.00

3.0 Ddi Extended Cab HR LSE A/T - R 595,100.00 3.0 Ddi Extended Cab 4x4 LSE A/T - R 670,300.00 1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR L - R 498,900.00

1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR L A/T - R 517,100.00 1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR LS - R 520,800.00 1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR LS A/T - R 537,500.00

1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 L - R 575,900.00 1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS A/T RHD - R 629,300.00 3.0 Ddi Double Cab HR LSE AT - R 716,400.00

3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS - R 679,400.00 3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS A/T - R 697,200.00 3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LSE A/T - R 771,100.00