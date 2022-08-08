PRICING: New Range Rover Sport here soon, starting at R2 million

Pretoria - Following hot on the heels of the new Range Rover that’s being launched this month, the new-generation Range Rover Sport is set to hit South African showrooms this October. Billed as the most dynamic Range Rover to date, the new RR Sport is available in 10 derivatives that offer customers a wide range of trim grades (Dynamic S, SE, HSE, Autobiography and First Edition) and four engine choices, including petrol, diesel and hybrid. Pricing ranges from R2 million to R3 million.

Range Rover Sport Pricing (August 2022) D350 Dynamic S - R2,001,200 D350 Dynamic SE - R2,062,100 D350 Dynamic HSE - R2,189,200 D350 Autobiography - R2,252,300 D350 First Edition - R2,281,700 P400 Dynamic S - R2,001,200 P400 Dynamic SE - R2,062,100 P510e Autobiography - R2,777,000 P510e First Edition - R2,806,500 P530 First Edition - R3,011,600 Turbocharged, 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium engines kick off the line-up, with the D350 diesel offering 258kW and 700Nm, and the P400 producing 294kW and 550Nm. The aforementioned turbopetrol is also available in a plug-in hybrid variant where a 105kW electric motor boosts the system output to 375kW, and a 38.2kWh battery offers a claimed range of up to 100km between charges.

But the real excitement is at the top of the range where a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 offers 390kW and a 4.5-second 0-100km/h run. But hurry, the numbers are limited on this one and less than 60 units have been allocated to South Africa, JLR says. In terms of standard spec, the Dynamic S ships with 20-inch alloy wheels, grained leather seats, 3D Surround Camera system, wireless device charging and Premium LED headlights. Over and above that the Dynamic SE adds 21-inch wheels as well as Pixel LED headlights and perforated Windsor leather seats.

The Dynamic SE takes things further with 22-inch alloys, Digital LED headlights and perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery. Opt for the Autobiography and you get 22-inch Diamond Turned wheels in satin dark grey with a black contrast. Also added to the list of amenities is a panoramic sunroof, premium cabin lighting, illuminated tread plates and an SV Bespoke full extended leather upgrade. But the pinnacle of the line-up is the First Edition, which will be available through the first year of production in a “specially curated” specification. Buyers can look forward to 23-inch alloys, SV Bespoke full extended leather upgrade featuring Perforated Semi-Aniline leather and First Edition etched Satin Forged Carbon finishers among other high-end garnishes.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport is built around JLR’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which they call MLA-Flex, and this is the first Range Rover to feature Dynamic Air Suspension with switchable volume air springs. Tech highlights include a new 13.1-inch high-resolution ‘floating’ touchscreen system that learns its user’s habits and “intelligently personalises the onboard experience”, Land Rover says. It is powered by the company’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), which allows for over-the-air software updates for 63 electric modules. IOL Motoring