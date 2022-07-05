PRICING: New Subaru WRX hits SA streets

Johannesburg - The fifth-generation Subaru WRX has been unleashed in South Africa, less than a year after the long-awaited performance sedan was revealed abroad. Two models are being offered locally, with the Subaru WRX 2.4 DIT manual retailing at R759 000, and the 2.4 DIT tS ES CVT variant commanding R859 000.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, based around the Japanese carmaker’s new global platform, the 2022 Subaru WRX is 10mm lower, 75mm longer and 30mm wider than its predecessor. Power comes from a new 2.4-litre turbopetrol engine, that produces 202kW at 5 600rpm and 350Nm from 2 000rpm to 5 200rpm. Subaru refers to the auto gearbox option as an eight-speed Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT), but it is effectively a CVT with built-in steps. The carmaker also claims that the gearbox is 50 % quicker than before.

Subaru says the suspension has been “track-tuned” for a more engaging driving experience, and the new vehicle is also 28% more torsionally rigid overall, thanks to the new platform. Furthermore, the WRX comes with a new dual-pinion electric power steering system, that separates the driver’s input shaft from the motor assist shaft to improve responsiveness. Customers can also look forward to a more upscale cabin, which is equipped with a new 11.6-inch infotainment system with a high-resolution tablet-style screen, and built-in navigation. Thankfully, Subaru has retained the physical buttons for functions like volume and temperature control. In terms of driver assist gadgets, the ES model comes with the company’s new EyeSight 4.0 Driver Assistance System, which incorporates things like Adaptive Cruise and Steering Control, Pre-Collision Braking system, and Autonomous Emergency Steering.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both models are sold with a three-year/75 000km maintenance plan, and a five-year/150 000km warranty. Subaru WRX pricing (July 2022) 2.4DIT Manual R759 000

Story continues below Advertisement

2.4DIT tS ES CVT R859 000 IOL Motoring