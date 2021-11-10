PRICING: Peugeot Landtrek bakkie lands in SA

Johannesburg - The Peugeot Landtrek is being launched in South Africa this week, giving buyers a new alternative to established players like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Although you might be tempted to label it a French contender, the Peugeot Landtrek actually originates from China, and is in fact based on the Changan F70.

Although single cab and workhorse models are offered in some overseas countries, the South African Landtrek line-up consists of just two double cab derivatives, namely the Allure 4x2 that’s priced at R579 900 and the 4Action 4x4, which is yours for R669 900. Both models are powered by a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 350Nm. It is paired exclusively with a six-speed automatic gearbox. As you’d expect in the one-tonne segment, the 4x4 model has a transfer case with low-range gearing. According to Peugeot the Landtrek has a payload of 1020kg, a towing capacity of three tonnes and a ground clearance of 235mm. As for interior specifications, the 4x2 Allure model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear park distance control, rain sensor, six airbags, hill descent control and traction control.

Over and above all that, the 4x4 4Action derivative gains automatic air conditioning, lane keeping assist, navigation, push-button start, leather upholstery (with electric seat adjustment for the driver) and surround view monitor. Both models are sold with a five-year/100 000km warranty and service plan. “Peugeot’s latest model introduction may take many by surprise, being - perhaps - unexpected from the brand’s typical French flare of late,” Peugeot said at vehicle’s the launch in Joburg. “The new Peugeot Landtrek is a Pick-Up, but this isn’t Peugeot’s first foray into that market - in fact, the brand has an enviable and successful legacy, especially in Africa.

“Over nearly a century, Peugeot has been a formidable force in Africa. The new Landtrek enables Peugeot to make a strong comeback in a market where it has a very strong heritage, fuelled by numerous racing victories. It personifies the DNA of legendary models such the 404 wagon and the 504 Pick-Up.” Peugeot Landtrek Pricing: 1.9D Allure 4x2 - R579 900