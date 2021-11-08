PRICING: Revised Renault Duster now on sale in South Africa

Johannesburg - The Renault Duster has been given a refresh that includes subtle visual enhancements as well as a rejigged line-up that adopts Renault’s latest model grade names that were first introduced with the Kiger. While the range was previously offered in Expression, Dynamique and Prestige flavours, the 2021 line-up gives you a choice of three ‘Zen’ models as well as a flagship ‘Intens’ variant (and that’s not a typo).

The 1.5 dCi Zen 4x2 kicks things off at R337 900, an increase of R10 000 over the previous entry model. Both midrange models, namely the Zen EDC auto and the Zen 4x4 manual model, are listed at R376 900, while the Intens EDC 4x2 is yours for R384 900. The exterior design changes are subtle, and include the addition of a rear spoiler and newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels (although 17” diamond cut alloys are available). Renault has also added some new exterior colours, giving buyers a wide range of hues that include Arizona Orange, Fusion Red, Iron Blue, Brown Vision, Comet Grey, Highland Grey and Ice White. Inside the 2021 Renault Duster you’ll find a new semi-flush 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which boasts wireless smartphone replication mirror compatibility, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Standard features in the entry-level Zen model include automatic air conditioning, infotainment system, cruise control, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ESC stability control and 16-inch alloy wheels. 2021 Renault Duster interior Additionally, the flagship Intens derivative ships with a multi-view camera, hands-free card, Blind Spot Warning, Hill Descent Control, front and rear skid plate add-ons with satin chrome appearance, 17-inch alloy wheels and chrome door mirrors. On the engine front, the normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine has fallen away, now that the Kiger has been introduced as Renault’s entry-level SUV, which sadly does not match the Duster for quality.

This means all Duster models are powered by the familiar 1.5-litre dCi turbodiesel mill, which produces 66kW and 210Nm in the entry 4x2 model and 80kW in the 4x2 EDS and 4x4 manual models, which have respective torque outputs of 250Nm and 260Nm. Claimed combined fuel consumption figures range between 4.8 l/100km for the EDC models and 5.1 l/100km in the case of the 4x2 manual. All Renault Duster models are sold with a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and three-year/45 000km service plan. 2021 Renault Duster prices

1.5 dCi Zen 4x2 - R337 900 1.5 dCi Zen EDC 4x2 - R376 900 1.5 dCi Zen 4x4 - R376 900