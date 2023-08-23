Hot on the heels of the recently launched Fronx, Suzuki has launched yet another crossover in Mzansi: meet the XL6. But what is it? Set to rival the Honda BR-V, the Suzuki XL6 is based on the Ertiga seven-seat MPV, but boasts unique design elements that make it appear more SUV-like.

These include a unique hexagonal grille in chrome as well as black wheel arch cladding and standard 15-inch machine polished alloy wheels. Power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre K15B normally aspirated petrol engine, with 77kW and 138Nm on tap, and buyers can choose from the usual gearbox menu of five-speed manual or four-speed auto. So how much? With the 1.5 GL priced at R326,900 in manual guise and R345,900 as an auto, and the GLX commanding R341,900 and R360,900 respectively, it effectively takes off where the Ertiga ends. The latter, which doesn’t have a GLX variant, is priced from R265,900 to R325,900, for the record.

Standard features in the Suzuki XL6 include a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a reverse camera. Also part of the deal in both models is automatic climate control upfront (rear ventilation is manual), ventilated cup holders, electric windows, push-button start and three 12V power sockets. The GLX, for its modest price jump, also comes with synthetic leather seat upholstery as well as automatic headlights and electric fold-in mirrors.

Safety features come in the form of dual front airbags, ABS brakes and ESP stability programme. Exterior colour choices include Celestial Blue, Arctic White Pearlescent, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Brave Khaki Pearlescent. In the GLX the latter three hues are combined with a Pearlescent Midnight Black roof colour, with matching side mirrors. The Suzuki XL6 is sold with a four-year or 60,000km service plan and promotional five-year or 200,000km.

Stay tuned for our driving impressions from the local launch, which is currently taking place in Gauteng. Suzuki XL6 Pricing (August 2023) 1.5 GL 5-spd manual - R326 900