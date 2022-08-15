PRICING: Toyota C-HR crossover gets an update for 2022

Johannesburg: The Toyota C-HR was the first vehicle to usher in Toyota’s TNGA modular platform, and it’s hard to believe that the daringly-styled crossover has been around globally since 2016. To keep things fresh, the Toyota C-HR has been given a subtle upgrade for 2022, which brings new 18-inch ‘directional’ alloy wheels for the Plus and Luxury grade models as well as fresh exterior colour hues.

These include Celeste Grey and the striking new Midnight Purple hue. Those buying the standard and plus models get to choose from 10 exterior paint colours while the Luxury variant is available in a two-tone format only, with nine combinations possible. As before, power comes from a 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 85kW and 185Nm, and Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.3 litres per 100km. The Toyota C-HR also continues with its three familiar trim grades: Standard, Plus and Luxury.

In terms of spec, the Standard variant ships with an 8.0-inch (20cm) touch-screen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as a 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display, manual air conditioning, seven airbags and VSC stability control. Above that, the Plus grade adds cruise control, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rear view mirror, leather steering wheel trim, rain-sensing wipers and front fog lights. The Luxury model also gains keyless entry and start, partial leather upholstery and a slew of driver assistance gadgets, including Toyota’s Intelligent Parking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Bi-LED headlights with Auto High Beam.

All models are sold with a six-service, 90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty. Toyota C-HR Pricing (August 2022) 1.2T Standard – R429 000

1.2T Plus – R465 200 1.2T Plus CVT – R479 100 1.2T Luxury CVT – R554 500