PRICING: Volkswagen Tiguan R arrives as practical SUV with hot hatch heart

Johannesburg - If you want some of that Golf R fury in a more practical, albeit less dynamic, SUV package, the first-ever Volkswagen Tiguan R is here to answer your prayers. Priced at R999 900, the new Tiguan R forges a new high-performance niche for itself in the Rav4 class, and it’s a cool R200 000 cheaper than the five-cylinder Audi RS Q3.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Tiguan R shares its EA888 Evo 4 2.0-litre turbopetrol heart with the new Golf R, which is also set to be launched fairly soon. Paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, the four-cylinder engine produces 235kW at 5500rpm and 400Nm between 2 100 and 5 350rpm. Interestingly South African and Australian models offer 20Nm less than European versions, likely due to us being classified as hot weather markets. According to Volkswagen the new Tiguan R will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 250km/h. Although it doesn’t have a drift mode like its Golf R hatch cousin, the hottest Tiguan does get much of its chassis hardware, including 4Motion all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring. The AWD system has a second multi-plate clutch that can apportion torque between the two rear wheels.

The performance model also has adaptive damping and rides 10mm lower to the ground than regular Tiguans, on 20-inch Misano alloy wheels. The Tiguan R is also set apart by ‘R’ design bumpers, black wheel arch extensions, matt chrome mirror covers and a rear diffuser in high-gloss black. The cabin is decked out with Nappa leather and Carbon Grey trim inlays and standard features include the Discover Pro infotainment system with satnav as well as a unique digital instrument cluster with integrated lap timer, Wireless App-Connect, electric tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, you will have to pay extra if you want fancy stuff like the IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, Harman Kardon sound system, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trailer Manoeuvring system with Park Assist and on that note you’ll also have to pay more for a reverse camera. After-sales back-up comes in the form of a five-year or 100 000km maintenance plan and three-year or 120 000km warranty. Service intervals are pegged at 15 000km. We’ll get to experience the new Volkswagen Tiguan R at its launch event in the Western Cape on Wednesday, so watch this space four our driving impressions.