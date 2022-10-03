Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PRICING: Volkswagen Tiguan R arrives as practical SUV with hot hatch heart

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - If you want some of that Golf R fury in a more practical, albeit less dynamic, SUV package, the first-ever Volkswagen Tiguan R is here to answer your prayers.

Priced at R999 900, the new Tiguan R forges a new high-performance niche for itself in the Rav4 class, and it’s a cool R200 000 cheaper than the five-cylinder Audi RS Q3.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Tiguan R shares its EA888 Evo 4 2.0-litre turbopetrol heart with the new Golf R, which is also set to be launched fairly soon. Paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, the four-cylinder engine produces 235kW at 5500rpm and 400Nm between 2 100 and 5 350rpm. Interestingly South African and Australian models offer 20Nm less than European versions, likely due to us being classified as hot weather markets.

According to Volkswagen the new Tiguan R will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 250km/h.

Although it doesn’t have a drift mode like its Golf R hatch cousin, the hottest Tiguan does get much of its chassis hardware, including 4Motion all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring. The AWD system has a second multi-plate clutch that can apportion torque between the two rear wheels.

More on this

The performance model also has adaptive damping and rides 10mm lower to the ground than regular Tiguans, on 20-inch Misano alloy wheels.

The Tiguan R is also set apart by ‘R’ design bumpers, black wheel arch extensions, matt chrome mirror covers and a rear diffuser in high-gloss black.

The cabin is decked out with Nappa leather and Carbon Grey trim inlays and standard features include the Discover Pro infotainment system with satnav as well as a unique digital instrument cluster with integrated lap timer, Wireless App-Connect, electric tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, you will have to pay extra if you want fancy stuff like the IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, Harman Kardon sound system, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trailer Manoeuvring system with Park Assist and on that note you’ll also have to pay more for a reverse camera.

After-sales back-up comes in the form of a five-year or 100 000km maintenance plan and three-year or 120 000km warranty. Service intervals are pegged at 15 000km.

We’ll get to experience the new Volkswagen Tiguan R at its launch event in the Western Cape on Wednesday, so watch this space four our driving impressions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SUVVolkswagen

Share

Recent stories by:

Jason Woosey