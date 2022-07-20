PRICING: XC40 P6 Recharge is Volvo’s least expensive electric car

Johannesburg - With the single-motor XC40 P6 Recharge, Volvo is offering a less expensive alternative to the dual-motor P8 variant which we tested recently (click here to see our thoughts). Prices for the Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge will start at R1 075 000, and a limited number of cars will be available to customers later in the year. If you’re keen you’ll have to order yours online through the My Volvo portal, with the order books opening next week Tuesday, 26 July at 8am sharp.

The P6 is almost R200 000 cheaper than the P8, but you don’t lose out on range as the new model’s 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack still offers a claimed range of up to 423km between charges on the WLTP cycle. The difference between this and the P8 come in when we talk power and traction. In contrast to the latter’s 300kW twin-motor, all-wheel drive set-up, the P6 has a single electric motor that powers the front wheel only. It’s no slouch, however, with outputs of 170kW and 330Nm enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.4 seconds. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, an Android-powered infotainment system, wireless charging and parking sensors front and rear. The only options, according to Volvo, are 20” alloys, panoramic sunroof as well as heated seats and steering wheel.

Exterior paint choices include Silver Dawn, Bright Dusk and Fjord Blue, among others. “The appetite for electric cars in South Africa is steadily growing, as proven by the popularity of our first battery-powered offering, the twin-motor XC40 P8 Recharge AWD,” says Volvo Car SA Managing Director Greg Maruszewski. “As with that model, we worked hard to bring in this P6 variant at an attractive price point”.