GAYDON, ENGLAND - Aston Martin is concocting something special for well-heeled clients who want to experience driving in its purest form, with full exposure to the elements. The British sports car specialist has announced that its new V12 Speedster will make its world debut later this year, with just 88 units slated for production.

Like the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, the new Aston follows the classic speedster tradition with an open air design that includes no windscreen, so a helmet is a must. Created by in-house bespoke service Q by Aston Martin, the Speedster takes inspiration from the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 race car as well as the more recent CC100 Speedster centenary concept car, which was unveiled in 2013.

Aston Martin refers to the car as a “visceral celebration of the British sports car brand’s proud past and exciting future”.

Shaped from advanced materials, this purist sports car will be powered by Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine, with outputs of 515kW and 700Nm. Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.