The new power plant doesn’t replace the current 66kW, 140Nm, 900cc three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which continues to be offered at the lower end of the range in Visia (R252 800), Acenta (R279 400) and Acenta Plus (R295 400) spec grades.
The new 1-litre DIG-T engine, which is good for 86kW and 180Nm, is available in Acenta Plus (R305 900), Tekna (R326 300) and Tekna Plus (R336 900) guises, and in the former case it commands a R10 000 premium over the 66kW version, which is worth it.
To drive
The new 1.0 DIG-T engine is more sophisticated in many respects, boasting direct fuel injection, with injectors mounted centrally in the combustion chamber to create a more targeted fuel-spray pattern.