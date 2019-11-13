WOKING, ENGLAND - If you’re looking for an enthralling driving experience that includes full exposure to the elements then McLaren has just the car for you... that’s if you have the equivalent of R23.7 million lying around.
The British sports car specialist has revived the Elva name for its new open-cockpit roadster, which dates back to the 1960s, and thanks to a unique carbon fibre chassis and body, it also happens to be the lightest road car that McLaren has ever made.
But the big point of interest for many will be the truly open air experience - there’s no roof, windows or even a windscreen, although buyers can order the latter as an optional extra.
Engineers have at least tried to mitigate this extreme exposure to the elements, through an Active Air Management system that aims to shelter occupants by manipulating the air flow around them - and this happens without spoiling their connection to the elements, McLaren insists.
But it remains to be seen just how effective all of that is going to be when you flatten the accelerator pedal.