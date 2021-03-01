Range Rover Sport colours up with eight unique Mzansi-inspired hues

PRETORIA - Jaguar Land Rover had added some locally inspired colour to a small selection of Range Rover Sport SVR and SV Autobiography models, with eight specially formulated hues that have been given South African-inspired names. The 27 vehicles were created by JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations in the UK. The collection includes 20 Range Rover Sport SVRs finished in a deep satin black finish called Stimela sa Sebusuku. Range Rover Sport SRV in Stimela sa Sebusuku. The company is also offering one example each in Egoli Yellow, Namaqua Orange, 100 Hills Green and izi Khaleni Plum. Furthermore, there are three Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic models up for grabs, with one each in Bantry Blue, Sibudu Stone and Sudwala Eve. A special certificate

All 27 vehicles will come with certificates of authenticity, each embossed with SVO logos matching respective special paint finishes and naming the South Africa-inspired colours.

Mechanically the unique models remain identical to the vehicles they’re based on, which boast 5-litre supercharged V8 engines producing 423kW (Range Rover Sport SVR) and 416kW (Range Rover SVAD).

The colourful vehicles were built to highlight the fact that certain Range Rover and Jaguar models can be ordered in practically any colour that a customer desires through Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations’ match-to-sample service.

“Whether it’s a specific brand identity, favourite pair of shoes, family heirloom or anything at all, SVO can match the colour as closely as possible using latest technologies to deliver unparalleled finishes at its dedicated paint facility.”

Here’s how Land Rover describes the eight colours:

Egoli Yellow

Inspired by Johannesburg, the city of Gold, Egoli yellow is a vibrant yellow hue, inspired by South Africa’s sunshine and the warmth of Mzansi’s people.

Stimela sa Sebusuku

This deep satin black finish was Inspired by the rich history that trains have had in shaping South Africa - Stimela sa Sebusuku translates from isiZulu as ‘Midnight train’.

Bantry Blue

Taking inspiration from the cool, azure Atlantic waters and cerulean sky of Bantry Bay in the Western Cape, Bantry Blue is a deeply intense colour evocative of summer escapes.

Sudwala Eve

Inspired by the darkest chambers of the oldest caves in the world, this exclusive Sudwala Eve finish exudes an enigmatic aura as moving as the historic South African landmark itself.

Izi Khaleni Plum

Izi Khaleni Plum was inspired by the deep purple sunset often witnessed near an impressive rock formation in Coffee Bay. Translated from Xhosa, izi Khaleni means ‘Place of thunder’.

1000 Hills Green

Inspired by the verdant greenery in the rolling hills of Kwa-Zulu Natal, this lush, electric green has been applied to the Range Rover Sport SVR to create a “show-stopping vehicle like no other.”

Sibudu Stone

This pearlescent grey-blue shade takes its inspiration from the ancient cliffs of the Sibudu Cave in KwaZulu-Natal.

Namaqua Orange

This vibrant orange hue pays tribute to the famous Flower Route north of Cape Town that is transformed in springtime by a phenomenal exhibition of flowering daisies.

