Whitley, England - Jaguar Land Rover has revealed a brand new straight-six turbopetrol engine with mild hybrid technology and while it will inevitably be rolled out to a multitude of models, the first vehicle to benefit from the unit is the Range Rover Sport. A straight six makes a lot of sense as a new member of the company’s Ingenium family. Not only will it sound better than the V6 that it will inevitably replace but its modular design will make it easier and thus cheaper to produce.

The six will be available in two output levels, with the new Range Rover Sport HST, and presumably select other models, getting the ‘full-fat’ 294kW and 550Nm tuning, and more affordable derivatives producing 265kW and 495Nm.

JLR says the new motor is more responsive and better balanced than the outgoing V6, and up to 20 percent more efficient, largely thanks to its 48V mild hybrid system. The engine features an electric supercharger for lag-free takeoff as well as a twin-scroll turbocharger to boost power further up the rev range.

According to claims the new six gets the Range Rover Sport HST from 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

The HST is also set apart by an array of unique exterior and interior design features, including carbon fibre trim on the grille, bonnet, side vents and tailgate, red brake calipers, suedecloth cabin detailing and HST badging.

IOL Motoring



