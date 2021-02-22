Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition thunders into SA

JOHANNESBURG - The new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is now on sale in South Africa, as a lighter and more exclusive version of Land Rover’s fastest vehicle ever.

Priced at R2 831 000, the Carbon Edition commands a R200 000 premium over the Range Rover Sport SRV model that it’s based on, and while it shares its 423kW, 700Nm 5-litre V8 supercharged heart with the latter, the new edition adds a number of exclusive features.

This includes carbon fibre trim on the bumper, grille and tailgate, as well as visible carbon fibre in an exposed centre section of the bonnet. The vehicle also ships with 22-inch Gloss Black wheels.

Inside you’ll find SVR Performance seats, which are 30kg lighter than the standard Rangie Sport’s chairs and upholstered in Windsor leather, and the Carbon Edition is also set apart by illuminated and branded treadplates. Sound is provided by a 825-watt, 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, featuring a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology.

Engineered by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations, the Range Rover SVR is the fastest series-production Land Rover ever, boasting a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h.