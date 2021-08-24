Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition revealed, with some SV Bespoke sparkle

JOHANNESBURG - With the new Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition, which is due to hit South African showrooms in early 2022, Land Rover is adding some sparkle to its fastest SUV package. Customers can look forward to a number of unique design touches concocted by the company’s SV Bespoke division. These include new ‘solid glass flake’ exterior paint options, which are offered for the first time. Available in Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss, the new hues - which are unique to the SVR Ultimate edition - are said to exude an “intense, star-like sparkle”. Those seeking a stealthier appearance can opt for Ligurian Black Satin instead.

All three paint options pair with a Narvik Black contrast roof, a colour that’s matched on the grille and mirror caps, as well as Gloss-black 22-inch split-spoke alloy wheels. The SVR Ultimate edition also receives unique Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, in gloss black with Fuji White edging. The latter hue can also be found on the side vent accents. Entering the vehicle you’ll see a chrome SV Bespoke badge on the B-Pillar, and other interior touches include illuminated Ultimate edition treadplates and black anodised metal gearshift paddles. The SV Bespoke team recommends an Ebony and Cirrus interior colour scheme, but of course this is the company’s bespoke division and you don’t have to follow their lead. The vehicle is also fitted with SRV-embossed Performance Seats in Windsor Leather and contrasting Suedecloth.

“Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality,” said SV Colour and Materials manager Hannah Custance. “This is the first SV Bespoke edition we’ve offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.” Power comes from JLR’s 5-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, which produces 423kW and 700Nm, allowing the flashy SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, according to claims. This could be one of the last editions of the current-generation Range Rover Sport as the model is set to be replaced in the coming year.