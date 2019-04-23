Pretoria - Land Rover South Africa has created a one-of-a-kind tribute to the Springbok team that it sponsors, ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup. The one-off Range Rover Sport SVR was created in conjunction with Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) bespoke vehicle division in the UK, while the South African Rugby Union also provided valuable input.

The good folk at SVO even created a unique one-off exterior colour for this vehicle, making it (to our knowledge) the only vehicle in the world to be painted in the Springbok team’s very specific green hue.

As you can see in the pictures, the Rangie also proudly wears the Springbok logos on its rear fenders and it gets matching yellow brake calipers as well as custom Springbok plaques on the B-pillars and front and rear treadplates.

The yellow-gold theme continues inside with custom shift paddles as well as contrast stitching on the seats and door panels while the interior mood lighting has been specifically adapted to bathe the cabin in a green glow.

The engine remains standard, but it’s certainly not short of fire-power, the SVR’s 5-litre supercharged V8 producing 432kW and 700Nm, which is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds, according to claims.

So who’s the lucky owner?

The vehicle currently belongs to Land Rover South Africa, which has yet to announce any plans to auction it off. Instead it will serve as a promotional vehicle in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup, with certain Springbok players also set to get some wheel time.

“This project is the first of its kind for the Springboks and I’m sure there will be many excited conversations among the players who will get the opportunity to drive it,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

IOL Motoring



