Range Rover Velar upgraded for 2021 with new engines and tech

PRETORIA - The middle-sized, middle-child Range Rover, otherwise known as Velar, has been freshened up for 2021 and while it doesn’t look very different to the current model, it does inherit some of the new engines and cabin tech that were recently announced in other Land Rover models.

The upgraded Range Rover Velar is set to hit South African shores during the first half of 2021, offering a choice between two new 3-litre straight six turbocharged Ingenium engines: a P340 petrol and P300 diesel.

The P300 petrol model is rated at 250kW and 480Nm, while the D300 delivers 221kW and 650Nm, and Land Rover claims 0-100km/h acceleration times of 6.3 and 6.5 seconds respectively. Both models ship standard with all-wheel drive as well as air suspension.

The company has also announced a new P400e plug-in hybrid for certain international markets. Here we see a 221kW 2-litre turbopetrol engine pairing with a 76kW electric motor, while a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery has been installed, to allow for a range of up to 53km between charges.

Although the basic cabin design remains as before, barring a new steering wheel with ‘smart buttons’ and a redesigned Drive Selector, functionality has been enhanced with Land Rover introducing the new-generation Pivi and Pivi Pro systems, boasting crisp new graphics and super-fast responsiveness.