Range Rover Velar upgraded for 2022: SA prices announced

JOHANNESBURG - Land Rover has announced a series of upgrades for its Range Rover Velar line-up for the ‘2022 model year’ and this includes the announcement of a new special edition called the Auric Edition. Priced from R1 293 800 to R1 725 400, the MY2022 Range Rover Velar models are set to go on sale in early 2022, featuring tech upgrades and new individualisation options from SV Bespoke

Tech updates for 2022 The upgraded Pivi Pro infotainment system now allows for over-the-air software updates, and customers will also get to enjoy wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist will now be fitted as standard, as part of an expanded range of driver assistance systems.

Occupants can also look forward to cleaner air inside the vehicle thanks to the new Cabin Air Purification Plus system, which can automatically introduce fresh external air when it detects that CO2 levels in the cabin have become too high. This can happen, for instance, when the internal recirculation has been left on for too long. The system also includes a new Purify Cycle feature, which allows owners to schedule an air cleaning cycle inside the vehicle. New Auric Edition The new Range Rover Velar Auric Edition is based around the R-Dynamic S spec grade, but adds exclusive design features. These include unique Auric Atlas exterior trim finishes on the grille, badges, bonnet, door and front fender vents as well as bespoke 20-inch Mercurial Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy wheels, although customers can also opt for a set of 22-inch Pincer wheels.

Range Rover Velar Auric Edition. The new edition is available with a unique exterior colour called Charente Grey, although buyers can also opt for Santorini Black and Ostuni Pearl White. The interior decor selection is up to the buyer, who can choose from a full range of trim finishes, including Windsor leather or ‘sustainable’ Kvadrat textiles. On the subject of choice, all Range Rover Velar customers can now opt for unique exterior colours from the Land Rover SV Bespoke division. These include colours like Petrolix Blue, Tourmaline Brown and Amethyst-Grey Purse.

Range Rover Velar in Tourmaline Brown. If those are not sufficiently unique, there’s also the option of SV Bespoke Match To Sample, a service that creates a colour based on the customer’s supplied sample. The 2022 Range Rover Velar models continue with the same range of engines as before, which were recently renewed. These include a pair of 3-litre straight six turbopetrol engines, producing 250kW in petrol guise (P340) and 221kW in diesel form (D300). A duo of 2-litre four-cylinder turbo motors are also available in the form of a 150kW diesel (D200) and 184kW petrol (P250). There’s also a plug-in hybrid that pairs a 221kW 2-litre turbopetrol engine pairing with a 76kW electric motor. 2022 Range Rover Velar Pricing

Velar S D200 S - R1 293 800 D300 S - R1 448 100

P250 S - R1 293 800 P340 S - R1 428 200 P400e S - R1 654 500

Velar R-Dynamic D200 R-Dynamic - R1 363 710 D300 R-Dynamic - R1 517 900

P250 R-Dynamic - R1 363 700 P340 R-Dynamic - R1 498 100 P400e R-Dynamic - R1 725 400

Velar Auric Edition D200 Auric Edition - R1 399 700 D300 Auric Edition - R1 553 900