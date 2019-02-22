Johannesburg - Suzuki’s Vitara has been given a makeover for 2019, the compact SUV getting a mild exterior tweak, plusher cabin materials and enhanced infotainment. The styling changes are subtle, but include new headlight clusters (with full LED lighting in the GLX flagship) as well as a redesigned grille and bumper, and round back you’ll find a new taillight design.

Inside, the upper dashboard now features soft-touch materials, while the range-topping GLX gets a luxurious-looking suede and synthetic leather upholstery combination. The GL+ sticks to conventional cloth but gets new white contrast stitching.

The cabin has been digitised too, with GL+ and GLX models getting a new touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a reverse camera. These models also receive a new 10.6cm LCD display in the instrument cluster. The base GL model, instead gets an 8.9cm monochrome LCD unit.

The range

Standard spec on the GL includes air conditioning, central locking, front electric windows, seven airbags and ESP stability control.

The GL+, in addition to that aforementioned touchscreen, adds automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, rear electric windows and additional chrome detailing.

Over and above all that, the GLX gains a tilt and sliding panoramic sunroof, a keyless activation system with start button and unique trim on the instrument panel.

The power unit remains unchanged - as before all models are motivated by a normally aspirated 1.6-litre unit that pushes 86kW and 156Nm, mated to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Most models are front-wheel-driven, but the range topper can be had with Suzuki’s AllGrip, multi-mode permanent all-wheel-drive system (not to be confused with the more hardcore part-time 4x4 hardware fitted to the Jimny).

All Vitaras (for the time being at least) ship with a ‘promotional’ five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

PRICES

1.6 GL manual R281 900 1.6 GL+ manual R318 900 1.6 GL+ auto R337 900 1.6 GLX auto R359 900 1.6 GLX AllGrip (AWD) manual R374 900