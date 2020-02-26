High Wycombe, England - Hyundai has fully revealed its refreshed i30 model range ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week. The i30 has been given a makeover to give it a better chance against the Volkswagen Golf 8, which is currently being rolled out, and the South Korean contender comes to the party with a sharper design, new connectivity features and a 48-volt mild hybrid option.

While the first two Hyundai i30 generations were sold in South Africa, the local importer has skipped on the third-generation due to pricing pressures, although it did recently introduce the i30 N performance hatch to our market. It doesn’t look too likely that the regular i30 models will make a comeback any time soon, but never say never.

So what are we missing out on for now? The i30 Hatchback, Fastback and Wagon models all receive a more daring ‘wide mouth’ design upfront and the sporty ‘N Line’ trim grade (which is not to be confused with the actual N performance model) takes things further with a honeycomb grille and racy aprons front and rear.

Things have been thoroughly digitised inside, where buyers will find a new 18cm digital instrument cluster and 26cm touchscreen, which will also soon offer wireless phone mirroring. There’s also a new range of Connected Car Services linked to Hyundai’s Bluelink technology, which among other things enables real-time traffic and parking information, cloud-based voice recognition and remote control of some of the car’s functions.