Refreshed Kia Rio revealed, and it's due in SA later in 2020

Frankfurt, Germany - Kia’s Polo-rivalling Rio hatchback has been given a refresh for 2020 and Kia Motors South Africa says we can expect to see the upgraded model in local showrooms around the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, the local importer does point out that the facelifted model revealed this week is the European-spec version, and some of its features might not be applicable to the cars that will be sold in South Africa. The local specifics, it says, will be revealed closer to launch.

The design changes are subtle to say the least, but Kia has sharpened up the bumpers, while the grille has been given a narrower design to create a more “focused” appearance. The colour palette has also been expanded, with the addition of Sporty Blue and Perennia Grey hues.

Kia has kept things familiar on the inside too, but there are some fresh materials and colour schemes for the Euro model as well as a new (and larger) 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as multi-device Bluetooth connectivity. In front of the driver is a higher-resolution 10cm digital display.

On the engine front, at this stage it’s unclear whether Kia South Africa will carry over the current normally aspirated engines or introduce the 1-litre direct injection turbopetrol unit that’s available in Europe.