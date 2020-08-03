Renault expands Sandero Stepway range with Techroad model

JOHANNESBURG - If you’ve looked at buying a Renault in recent times you might remember Techroad as a badge adorning the latest additions to the Duster SUV range.

Now the Techroad family is expanding to include the smaller Sandero Stepway, which sells for the same price as the current flagship model (see price list below).

Like its bigger cousin, the Stepway Techroad is distinguished by a few subtle design enhancements, including Gloss Black door mirrors, design decals on the B-Pillars and lower doors, and 16-inch two-tone Flex wheel covers with blue centre caps. While the wheel covers are made from plastic, Renault has managed to make them look just like alloys.

The Stepway Techroad also receives a unique upholstery design inside, featuring blue detailing, although you can also order leather trim for an extra ten grand.

Standard features in the Stepway Techroad include a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and a reverse camera, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also included in the deal is cruise control, a leather-covered steering wheel and gear knob, electric mirrors and windows and four airbags.