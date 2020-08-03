Renault expands Sandero Stepway range with Techroad model
JOHANNESBURG - If you’ve looked at buying a Renault in recent times you might remember Techroad as a badge adorning the latest additions to the Duster SUV range.
Now the Techroad family is expanding to include the smaller Sandero Stepway, which sells for the same price as the current flagship model (see price list below).
Like its bigger cousin, the Stepway Techroad is distinguished by a few subtle design enhancements, including Gloss Black door mirrors, design decals on the B-Pillars and lower doors, and 16-inch two-tone Flex wheel covers with blue centre caps. While the wheel covers are made from plastic, Renault has managed to make them look just like alloys.
The Stepway Techroad also receives a unique upholstery design inside, featuring blue detailing, although you can also order leather trim for an extra ten grand.
Standard features in the Stepway Techroad include a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and a reverse camera, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also included in the deal is cruise control, a leather-covered steering wheel and gear knob, electric mirrors and windows and four airbags.
Like all Sandero models, the Techroad is powered by the familiar 0.9-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol motor, which is good for 66kW and 135Nm.
Aftersales backup comes in the form of a two-year or 30 000km service plan (with intervals pegged at 15 000km) and five-year/150 000 warranty.
RENAULT SANDERO PRICING
Sandero Expression - R209 900
Stepway Expression - R223 900
Stepway Plus - R243 900
Stepway Techroad - R243 900