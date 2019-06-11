Johannesburg - Renault’s Koleos SUV only hit our shores in February, but it’s already getting an upgrade. While the facelift that was announced for Europe and other markets is not coming here for the foreseeable future, our Korean-sourced model has been given a minor spec adjustment for the flagship model.

From June 2019, Dynamique models now get a hands-free powered tailgate and an electric parking brake as standard, although the additions have added R10 000 to the price tag.

Other standard features already fitted to the Dynamique include leather seats (electric upfront), 22cm capacitive touchscreen with reverse camera, ambient lighting, front and side parking sensors, blind spot warning and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The base Expression model continues as before, with standard features such as climate control, cruise control, rear parking sensors, a 17.8cm touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, six airbags and 17-inch alloy wheels.

All Koleos models are powered by a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine, rated at 126kW and 233Nm, and mated to a CVT continuously variable gearbox. The Dynamique derivative is available with permanent all-wheel-drive.

All models are sold with a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.

PRICES

2.5 CVT Expression 4x2 - R 399 900

2.5 CVT Dynamique 4x2 - R449 900

2.5 CVT Dynamique 4x4 - R489 900

IOL Motoring



