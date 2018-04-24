Johannesburg - Renault has added some spunk to its Kwid range with a new limited edition flagship model that comes with a colourful body kit. The Kwid Climber, limited to just 200 units, and priced at R148 900, is available in Electric Blue and Planet Grey exterior hues, both featuring contrasting orange wing mirrors and matching accents on the roof rails and bumper underguard, both of which are also unique to this model, along with a black front bumper garnishes and unique six-spoke wheel covers.

Despite what its name might imply, ground clearance remains as per regular Kwids, but it’s already fairly high for a hatch at 180mm.

The orange brightwork continues inside, with accents on the seats, central fascia, doors, side air vents, steering wheel and gear knob.

The features list is as per the Dynamique trim grade, with standard amenities including a 17.8cm MediaNav touchscreen infotainment system with satnav and Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, front electric windows, remote central locking and height-adjustable front seats.

Though it has a driver’s side airbag, the Kwid does sadly lack critical safety features such as a passenger-side airbag and ABS brakes. The Kwid earned just one star out of five for occupant protection in GlobalNCAP’s crash tests.

The Kwid Climber is powered by the familiar normally aspirated 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, rated at 50kW and 91Nm, and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

All versions are sold with a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty as well as a year’s free comprehensive insurance. Service intervals are pegged at 15 000km and service plans are optional.

KWID PRICES



1.0 Expression R127 900 1.0 Dynamique R137 900 1.0 Dynamique AMT R147 900 1.0 Climber R148 900