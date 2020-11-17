Renault Kwid gets a smarter look with new Ultra LTD edition
JOHANNESBURG - Renault’s popular Kwid budget hatchback range has been expanded with a new limited edition model called the Ultra LTD EDT, and it boasts some unique design features that set it apart from the regular models.
Priced at R174 900, the Ultra LTD is just R12 000 more expensive than the Kwid Expression base model, and it commands a R2000 premium over the mid-range Dynamique variant.
So what sets it apart?
You might notice that it bears a closer resemblance to the Renault Captur, and this is thanks to a glossy black roof that extends down the A and C pillars. The mirrors get the dark treatment too while the lower body is finished in glossy white. The Ultra LTD also upgrades to a set of 14-inch ‘diamond cut’ black alloy wheels, replacing the covered steel wheels that are fitted to regular models.
The cabin furnishings are identical to what you’ll find in the Kwid Dynamique model, and Renault really didn’t need to brighten things up as this variant already has a colourful seat upholstery and gloss black dashboard trim.
Comprehensive infotainment
Infotainment comes in the form of a 20.3cm touchscreen MediaNav system with reverse camera as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also standard is air conditioning, remote central locking and electric windows and mirrors. Safety kit comes in the form of dual front airbags and ABS brakes, but as with its rivals the Kwid’s safety rating is questionable, with the pre-facelift model only earning one star in Global NCAP’s tests.
As with all Kwid models, the Ultra LTD is powered by a 1-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 50kW and 91Nm. However, in the edition’s case only a five-speed manual gearbox is offered.
Only 100 Kwid Ultra LTD EDT models will be available, and the R174 900 price tag includes one year’s comprehensive insurance as well as a five-year/150 000km warranty and two-year service plan.
RENAULT KWID PRICES
1.0 SCe Expression - R162 900
1.0 SCe Expression AMT - R172 900
1.0 SCe Dynamique - R172 900
1.0 SCe ULTRA LTD EDT - R174 900
1.0 SCe Dynamique AMT - R182 900
1.0 SCe CLIMBER - R183 900
1.0 SCe CLIMBER AMT - R193 900