Renault Kwid gets a smarter look with new Ultra LTD edition

JOHANNESBURG - Renault’s popular Kwid budget hatchback range has been expanded with a new limited edition model called the Ultra LTD EDT, and it boasts some unique design features that set it apart from the regular models.

Priced at R174 900, the Ultra LTD is just R12 000 more expensive than the Kwid Expression base model, and it commands a R2000 premium over the mid-range Dynamique variant.

So what sets it apart?

You might notice that it bears a closer resemblance to the Renault Captur, and this is thanks to a glossy black roof that extends down the A and C pillars. The mirrors get the dark treatment too while the lower body is finished in glossy white. The Ultra LTD also upgrades to a set of 14-inch ‘diamond cut’ black alloy wheels, replacing the covered steel wheels that are fitted to regular models.

The cabin furnishings are identical to what you’ll find in the Kwid Dynamique model, and Renault really didn’t need to brighten things up as this variant already has a colourful seat upholstery and gloss black dashboard trim.