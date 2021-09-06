Renault Megane E-Tech unveiled as stylish electric crossover
Share this article:
MUNICH - The Renault Megane E-Tech has been revealed in production guise at the IAA show in Munich, and it’s set to take the fight to Volkswagen’s ID.4.
Built around the Alliance’s CMF-EV platform that also underpins the Nissan Ariya, the newcomer doesn’t replace the current internal combustion engined Megane hatch, at least not for now, but will serve as a battery-powered alternative.
Given the market’s shift towards SUVs, it’s no surprise that the Renault Megane E-Tech takes the form of a crossover rather than a hatchback. Its design remains faithful to the Megane eVision concept car that was revealed in 2019, and it also sports Renault's new ‘Nouvel'R’ logo.
The LG-sourced lithium-ion NMC battery is said to be the thinnest on the market, and this not only frees up interior room, but also lowers the centre of gravity by 90mm compared with the regular Megane. The 395kg battery is available in two guises, these being a 40kWh unit that allows for a range of just under 300km on the WLTP cycle, and a 60kWh option that’s said to enable 470km.
The cabin of the Renault Megane E-Tech is as screen-centric as you’d expect from a modern electric car and the driver is greeted by a large digital instrument cluster as well as a tablet-style vertical central touchscreen.
The vehicle’s new OpenR Link infotainment system has Google functionality built into it, giving occupants access to a wide range of familiar apps and services, including Google Assistant and Google Maps. It’s also got an Electric Route Planner, which makes use of charging station info to plan optimal routes for long-distance journeys.
Driver assistance gizmos include the Active Driver Assist system that, with stop, go and steering assist, allows for Level 2 autonomous driving. Other available features include Full Auto Park, which is now almost completely autonomous, as well as a digital rear-view mirror and Around View Monitor 3D.
The new Renault Megane E-Tech is one of many new electric cars that the carmaker hopes will give it Europe’s ‘greenest’ mix of vehicles by 2025. A new-generation Renault 5 battery car with retro styling cues, is also on the cards.