Renault Megane E-Tech unveiled as stylish electric crossover

MUNICH - The Renault Megane E-Tech has been revealed in production guise at the IAA show in Munich, and it’s set to take the fight to Volkswagen’s ID.4. Built around the Alliance’s CMF-EV platform that also underpins the Nissan Ariya, the newcomer doesn’t replace the current internal combustion engined Megane hatch, at least not for now, but will serve as a battery-powered alternative.

Given the market’s shift towards SUVs, it’s no surprise that the Renault Megane E-Tech takes the form of a crossover rather than a hatchback. Its design remains faithful to the Megane eVision concept car that was revealed in 2019, and it also sports Renault's new ‘Nouvel'R’ logo. The LG-sourced lithium-ion NMC battery is said to be the thinnest on the market, and this not only frees up interior room, but also lowers the centre of gravity by 90mm compared with the regular Megane. The 395kg battery is available in two guises, these being a 40kWh unit that allows for a range of just under 300km on the WLTP cycle, and a 60kWh option that’s said to enable 470km. The cabin of the Renault Megane E-Tech is as screen-centric as you’d expect from a modern electric car and the driver is greeted by a large digital instrument cluster as well as a tablet-style vertical central touchscreen.